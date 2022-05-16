Make Music Day Chattanooga Returns On June 21

Make Music Chattanooga will return for its 7th year with a wild and wonderful mix of free, in-person musical events on Tuesday, June 21st.

Make Music Day Chattanooga is part of Make Music Day, a global celebration of music and making music that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together for music making experiences.

This year, over 90 U.S. cities will host thousands of Make Music performances across the country as part of the world’s largest annual music event.

About: Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend.

From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds resounds on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, parks, gardens, storefronts, and other public spaces on the longest day of the year.

Highlights of Make Music Day Chattanooga 2022 will include:

Lessons at the Libraries: At all branches of the Chattanooga City Library, events will take place from 10 am to 5:30 pm, including Fiddle, Banjo, Guitar, Ukulele, Kazoo, and Harmonica workshops, live music, DIY instruments, and more.

Buddy Shirks Piano Bar: Join Buddy in the lobby of the City Library, downtown branch, to enjoy listening to him and others and also take your turn playing the piano.

Open Mics for Music Makers: Chattanooga Brewing Company and Hi-Fi Clydes host open mics at 7pm. More venues may be added.

Gate 11 Distillery: 11 Fresh Duos: preselected songwriters matched with others to create special songs for this event.

Walnut Street Plaza: New this year at the southern end of the Walnut Street Bridge, an out door stage with a variety of music including: hip hop hour, gospel hour, and open mic sessions. Watch for a music parade on the bridge at 5 P. M.

New Workshops for 2022: Workshops in Jazz improvisation, Intermediate fiddle, beginner blues, and songwriting.

Porch Parties: Have a front porch or patio where you would like to host music makers? Be part of the music making celebration. Register at the website and invite performing music makers to share and lead others in a wonderful evening.

Sunday Fundraiser Event:

Sunday May 22, from 5 to 8 P.M. at Gate 11 Distillery, inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo. A wide selection of music makers will entertain us concluding with a sing along so we all are the music makers! $10- donations at the door plus opportunity to purchase raffle tickets. Proceeds support the June 21st event.

For a complete schedule and updates, to sign up for events or register your own event, visit the website at: www.makemusicchatt.art