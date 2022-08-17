Moon River Is Coming To Coolidge Park And We Have Tickets To The Festival

This September, we'll gather together again on the banks of the Tennessee River to dance, sing, and live.

Two days, 20+ performances, one big family reunion. It's the Moon River Music Festival, presented by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, happening September 10th and 11th in Coolidge Park.

And The Pulse is giving you the chance to experience Moon River, returning to the banks of the Tennessee River and featuring performances from Leon Bridges, The National, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Band of Horses, Local Natives, and more!

Simply send your name and a daytime phone number to us at info@chattanoogapulse.com and we'll draw two winners of two pairs of tickets to the festival on Wednesday, August 24th.

And be sure to head over to www.moonriverfestival.com to view the full lineup and all the info, including how you can take it to the next level with Moon River’s VIP and Platinum Tickets. VIP and Platinum offer all the amenities plus an additional performance, exclusive upfront viewing areas, comfortable lounges, and more.