Music At St. Paul’s Artist Series Welcomes The Joshua Espinoza Trio

Music at St. Paul’s Artist Series concludes its 2021-22 season with a concert by the Baltimore-based Joshua Espinoza Trio featuring Joshua Espinoza on piano, Kris Monson on bass, and Jaron Lamar on drums, this Friday, March 25th at 7:30 p.m.

Possessing a wide color palette, the Joshua Espinoza Trio explores the fluid space between jazz improvisation, classical and pop music, and folk traditions, taking listeners on a journey for the ears and mind alike. Through their genre-bending and style-blending approach to songwriting, the Trio has built a cross-generational audience of diverse backgrounds. Their debut album "Journey Into Night" was released in June 2019.

“We are excited to bring our music to a new audience in Chattanooga," Espinoza says. "Our program will include original compositions from our debut album, along with more recent compositions and arrangements. For me, the music we make is a conversation and each individual piece is a topic. There are elements of each piece that are determined – the chord progression, the phrase lengths, etc. – but the rest is developed in real time as we listen to and feed off of each other during the performance. We hope Chattanooga music lovers of all genres will enjoy our unique take on familiar songs as well as our original explorations.”

Paul Thomas, St. Paul’s Music Director, adds, “I have admired Joshua's artistry, as a both a classical and a jazz pianist, ever since we were in the same piano studio at Furman University. This concert represents a different genre for our series, and it will be a real treat for our audience, new and familiar alike. We give thanks to God for the ability to make and listen to live music, a blessing that by its recent absence has become even more special. We hope you will continue to experience this beauty with us in the coming season.”

Artist Series Concerts take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 W. Seventh Street (at Pine) in downtown Chattanooga. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through the St. Paul’s website: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts.

For more information on the Joshua Espinoza Trio, visit www.joshuaespinoza.com.