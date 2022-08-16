Music By Magnolia Boulevard, TN Ruminators At Nightfall This Friday

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 19, with bluesy rock by Magnolia Boulevard from Lexington, KY at 8pm and TN Ruminators as opening act at 7pm.

Nightfall headliner, Magnolia Boulevard offers a musical experience that flows seamlessly from a multitude of stylistic tributaries. There’s plenty of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll in the mix, but also elements of funk, jam band, folk, country, bluegrass and psychedelia. It’s all fueled by the rhythm section’s elastic grooves, shot through with expressive and incisive slide guitar licks, and topped by soul-stirring, powerhouse vocals.

The band struggled to cope when their founding drummer and spiritual backbone, Todd Copeland, suddenly passed away last September. However, they knew that they wanted the music to live on and have managed against all odds to regroup and, now powered by the spirit of Todd, continue to fulfill a full slate of tour dates and work on their debut album, set to be released this year.

Chattanooga-based duo Kathy Veazy and John Rawlston, known as the TN Ruminators, will be opening at Nightfall this week with their keyboard, guitar and vocals, joined by Mike Courter on bass and Matt Turnure on drums. They will be performing a set of their original music starting at 7pm.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

A variety of food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails are available at each Nightfall show. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Sanofi Careers, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.