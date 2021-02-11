Music Events Reinvented Virtually Through Chattanooga State

Chattanooga State’s Department of Fine Arts didn’t allow the pandemic to slow them down this past fall. Call it reinventing. That same “can-do” spirit has been infused into the spring semester with plans to present nine musical events, all of which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. All performances will be live-streamed or pre-recorded, available on YouTube.

Thursday, March 4: The Chattanooga State Symphonic Band, directed by Nicholas Hartline, will present an evening of band literature themed, “Diversity,” featuring female composers, composers of color, and individuals from the LGBTQIA community. The Symphonic Band consists of college students, students from the STEM School of Chattanooga and Collegiate High, as well as community volunteers. Watch>> https://youtu.be/m5bs2FWdR0k

Friday, March 5: The Chattanooga State Concert Choir presents choral and vocal masterworks, featuring music faculty, students, and guest artists. Watch>> https://youtu.be/QQ0707Ddv8A

Thursday, March 25: A Faculty Trio Concert featuring flutist, Cindy Solfest-Wallis, clarinetist, Nicholas Hartline, and pianist, Alan Nichols will present an evening of trio works. Watch>> https://youtu.be/D9najVMm4Bw

Thursday, April 1: Music Faculty will perform classical, Broadway, and Jazz favorites. Selections include works for piano, guitar, voice, and other instruments. Watch>> https://youtu.be/xAMACr5EpS0

Tuesday, April 6: The Student Chamber Concert will perform a variety of repertoire for small ensembles featuring various student chamber ensembles, led by Cindy Solfest-Wallis and Nicholas Hartline. Watch>> https://youtu.be/i0MrgmUCe6g

Monday, April 19: The Chattanooga State Jazz band presents an evening of jazz standards, directed by Jay Stanfill. Watch>> https://youtu.be/LeQFgiYib8E

Tuesday, April 20: Graduating students of the Associate of Fine Arts in Music degree program will present a recital of solo and chamber music, featuring repertory of both vocal and instrumental genres. Watch: https://youtu.be/gR0oDQs8wn0

Saturday, April 24: The Chattanooga State Concert Choir, music faculty, and guest artists present “Figaro in a Nutshell.” This concert will highlight favorite scenes, arias, duets, and choruses from Mozart’s opera, “The Marriage of Figaro.” Watch>> https://youtu.be/Y7tphwDatzE

Thursday, April 29: Chattanooga State’s Symphonic Band, directed by Nicholas Hartline, will present an evening of band literature themed, “America.” The concert will feature great composers and compositions of the American band repertoire. The Symphonic Band consists of college students, students from the STEM School of Chattanooga and Collegiate High, as well as community volunteers. Watch>> https://youtu.be/9fuanMVT_8o

For more information on any of the Fine Art musical performances, visit chattanoogastate.edu.

