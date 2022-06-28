Nightfall Celebrates Zydeco Dance Music This Friday With "Black Cat” Dwight Carrier

Celebrating its 35trh season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, July 1 with Creole music by headliner “Black Cat” Dwight Carrier and local act The Scarlet Love Conspiracy.

Nightfall’s headliner Dwight Carrier, popularly known as “The Black Cat,” has become one of the most exciting Zydeco artists of this era. Bandleader, accordion player and singer, Carrier comes from a long family line of distinguished musicians originating from Louisiana. Carrier embraces both his family tradition as well as his Cajun Creole Culture, with influences from Clifton Chenier to James Brown.

In 1988, at the age of 14, Dwight recorded his R&B 45 LP entitled “My Baby Left Me,” earning him local status, playing frequently on the zydeco circuit at trail rides and dance halls in and around the state of Louisiana. In the years since then, Dwight has been able to share his musical talents all over the world including Italy, Sicily, France, Central America and many parts of Canada.

Opening with music at 7pm is the local act, The Scarlet Love Conspiracy. From their original energetic rock to spot-on covers of folk rock and Americana, they play with skill, precision, and a whole lot of fun! This five-piece family band, comprised of two married couples and a step daughter, recently released their first album with Spare Room Records, “Secrets and Ashes.”

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a video game truck, local food trucks, local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.