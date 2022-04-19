Chattanooga's Long Running Free Summer Concert Series, Nightfall, Announces Its 35th Season

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor summer concert series will celebrate its 35th season this year with a 15-week season of free outdoor concerts held at Miller Plaza beginning Friday, May 27 and continuing every Friday through September 2.

Shows begin at 7pm and end at approximately 9:30pm. In additional to music on the Miller Plaza stage, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

The finals for this year’s Road to Nightfall (RTN) competition will precede the beginning of the Nightfall season with a show at Miller Plaza on May 6 beginning at 7pm. The top four bands from the April preliminary RTN rounds will each perform a 30-minute set to compete for the chance to be a Nightfall headliner on August 26. The RTN finals at Miller Plaza will not involve road closures or the use of Miller Park, since it is not a part of the regular Nightfall season.

During the Nightfall regular season starting May 27, most weeks will adhere to Nightfall’s regular format of having a 7pm local opening band, followed by an 8pm national headliner of various genres. However, there are three nights that will serve to highlight local talent, as a way to celebrate and support Chattanooga bands.

Nightfall 2022 Schedule:

May 27 Cha Wa / Killakeyz (opener)

June 3 Teddy Thompson Band / Ryan Oyer (opener)

June 10 Wildernmiss / Summer Dregs (opener)

June 17 The Original FBI / Opposite Box (co-headliners)

June 24 Lakou Mizik / Steely Bruno (opener)

July 1 Blackcat Zydeco / The Scarlet Love Conspiracy (opener)

July 8 Yam Haus / Jason Lyles (opener)

July 15 Boulevards / Amber Fults (opener)

July 22 The Abrams / Barefoot Nellie (opener)

July 29 Drew Sterchi & the Blues Tribe / Call Me Spinster (co-headliners)

Aug. 5 Joslyn and the Sweet Compression / Rishard (opener)

Aug. 12 O’Connor Lee (band) / New Dismembered Tennesseans (opener)

Aug. 19 Magnolia Boulevard / TN Ruminators

Aug. 26 2022 Road to Nightfall Winners

Sept. 2 Miko Marks / Butch Ross (opener)

With band performances held on the Miller Plaza stage, the renovated Miller Park provides space for activities such as outdoor games, food trucks, artisan vendors and family activities on the grassy lawn. Registration for artist booth space can be found at nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Motorcycle parking will be allowed in the one block of Market Street between 8th Street and M.L.King Boulevard. Fun new features include roller skating with the Moonlight Rollers on the 2nd Friday of each month, and a car display from the River City Corvette Club on the

the 4h Friday of every month in the block of M.L.King between Market and Broad. Other additions in that block will regularly include a video game bus and occasional vintage clothing (check nightfallchattanooga.com to stay informed about special features each week).

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sale are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.