Nightfall Concert Series Returns With Live Shows Starting June 4

Nightfall organizers are announcing the resumption of free live shows for the 34th season of Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series held at Miller Park and Miller Plaza. The start date of June 4 represents a month delay from their regular May kickoff, but the season will still include 15 Friday-night shows by extending the schedule to September 10. Shows begin at 7pm and end at approximately 9:30pm.

Besides a later opening date, Nightfall will include a few other changes for this season. Because the regular Road to Nightfall local band competition had to be held virtually this year, the first night of Nightfall on June 4 will serve as the finals for this year’s competition, featuring the top three bands publicly voted on to compete for the Road to Nightfall winner. The winner will earn a cash prize as well as the chance to perform a longer set on a date later in the season.

The remaining three shows in June will also serve to highlight local talent, as a way to celebrate and support Chattanooga bands.

These June dates will include a co-bill of two different Chattanooga acts each night:

June 11 Ben Van Winkle and The Figment / Emily Kate Boyd Band

June 18 Rick Rushing / Davey Smith

June 25 PrinceT / Ogya

Starting in July, Nightfall will return to its regular format of having a local opening band, followed by a national headliner of various genres. This schedule includes:

July 2 The War and Treaty w/ Kimmie J. Soul

w/ Kimmie J. Soul July 9 2021 Road to Nightfall Winner (TBD) / 2020 RTN Winner, We Are Us

July 16 Lee Roy Parnell w/ Rachel McIntyre Smith

w/ Rachel McIntyre Smith July 23 Joanna Connor w/ Rye Baby

w/ Rye Baby July 30 Po’ Ramblin Boys w/ New Dismembered Tennesseans

w/ New Dismembered Tennesseans Aug. 6 Nth Power w/ NuBreed Band

w/ NuBreed Band Aug. 13 Hogslop String w/ The Other Brothers

w/ The Other Brothers Aug. 20 Radio Free Honduras w/ Telemonster

w/ Telemonster Aug. 27 Bonnie Bishop w/ Brandy Robinson

w/ Brandy Robinson Sept. 3 Waylon Thibodeaux w/ Mojo Whiskey

w/ Mojo Whiskey Sept. 10 SUSU w/ Stereofeet

With band performances primarily held on the Miller Plaza stage, the renovated Miller Park is also included in the Nightfall footprint, providing space for activities such as outdoor games, food trucks, artisan vendors and family activities on the grassy lawn. Registration for artist booth space or food vendors can be found at http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sale are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.