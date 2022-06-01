Nightfall Features Folk/Rock And The Braves World Series Trophy This Friday

Nightfall continues its 15-week run of free amazing outdoor concerts at Miller Plaza this Friday, June 3 with a headline show by singer/songwriter Teddy Thompson and his band, with Ryan Oyer as opener. Celebrating its 35th season, Nightfall continues every Friday through September 2.

Headlining at 8pm is British-born Teddy Thompson, son of folk music icons Richard and Linda Thompson (Richard Thompson performed at Nightfall in 1998), who recorded a series of wildly acclaimed folk rock records in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Teddy has built a successful career that revealed the influences of his upbringing while also establishing a sound and an outlook of his own.

Marrying impassioned lyrics about the joys and challenges of relationships with music that borrows from folk, rhythm & blues, pop, indie rock, and country, topped off by his clear, incisive tenor voice. His performance at Nightfall will be with a four-piece band.

Opening the show at 7pm is local singer/songwriter Ryan Oyer, who was raised on the sounds of the 60's British Invasion and 90's Britpop. A prolific writer, he has released five albums and three EP's in just over a decade. Just last year he released "Rise & Shine” and it’s considered his most honest album to date.

In additional to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a display of the Braves World Series trophy, as well as food trucks and local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sale are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.