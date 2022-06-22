Nightfall Features Haitian Dance Music With The Island Rhythms Of Lakou Mizik

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, June 24, with the island rhythms of Lakou Mizik, preceded by local jazz act, Steely Bruno.

Lakou Mizik, is a multi-generational collective of Haitian musicians united in a mission to USE the healing spirit of MUSIC to communicate a message of pride, strength, and hope for their country. The group formed in the wake of the devastating earthquake that hit their country in 2010.

Today with their positive messages and roots revival music, they have become one of Haiti’s hottest exports and have gained an international following with their critically acclaimed debut album “Wa Di Yo” and their mystical, soulful, dance-inducing live shows. Their Nightfall performance begins at 8pm.

Opening with music at 7pm is the local jazz ensemble, Steely Bruno. A professional trumpeter for over 20 years, Antoine “Steely Bruno” Williamson has been traveling all over the southeast fusing: jazz, reggae, soul, and funk. He is an instructor at UTC with an emphasis in classical, jazz theory and improvisation. Nightfall’s set will be comprised of a quintet, including Steely Bruno, Christian Crann, Jon Wimpee, Kofi Mauko and Constant Boty.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a display of cars from the River City Corvette Club, a video game truck, local food trucks, local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.