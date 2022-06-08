Nightfall Features Indie Rock Band “Wildermiss” This Friday

Nightfall continues its 15-week run of free amazing outdoor concerts at Miller Plaza this Friday, June 3 with a headline show by Wildermiss, a Denver-based indie rock band featuring singer and bassist Emma Cole, guitarist Joshua Hester, and Caleb Thoemke on drums.

Formed in 2016, Wildermiss worked hard to become known in their hometown of Denver, initially playing every gig they could land, and eventually selling out top venues, touring in 2018 as opener for the Oh Hellos and appearing on “Last Call with Carson Daly.” When the pandemic hit, they performed door-to-door 10-minute concerts for $50 a stop in order to keep the music going.

The band is currently working on the follow-up to their quarantine singles “Supermagical” and “Italy” and touring non-stop across the country this summer. This Friday’s performance at Nightfall will be their first opportunity to share their melodic pop rock with a live Chattanooga audience.

Opening the show at 7pm is local band Shiggy, including an assortment of talented musicians who gathered in a Chattanooga basement during the pandemic to follow the musical vision of Matt Shigekawa. From Vivaldi to Radiohead, from Motown to The Meters, Shiggy has put every influence on the table to bring you an experience with one goal in mind: leave this experience feeling better than you did before you got here.

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include roller skate rentals by the Moonlight Rollers, a video game truck, local food trucks, local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sale are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.