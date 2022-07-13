Nightfall Gets Funky This Friday With Headliner Boulevards

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, July 15, with funk music by headliner Boulevards at 8pm, preceded by local artist Amber Fults.

Boulevards, aka Jamil Rashad, jubilantly mixes soul, country, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, but the dominant sound is pure funk. A musical icon in his home state of North Carolina, Boulevards takes cues from pioneers such as Prince, Rick James, and Earth Wind & Fire, for his seamless delivery of party-themed jams that range from raw to smooth and soulful.

From an early age, Jami’s father, an R&B radio DJ, exposed him to jazz, blues, disco and R&B. This pushed him as an artist, and he became known in the music scene in Raleigh, NC, in his youth. His love of punk and metal music at the time influenced his own tight and technical songwriting, although he later applied that skill as he gravitated back to his first true love - funk.

His fifth album, “Electric Cowboy: Born in Carolina Mud” released just this year, reflects a collaboration with Blake Rhein (of Durand Jones & the Indications) and Colin Croom (of Twin Peaks).

Opening Nightfall with music at 7pm is Chattanooga’s Amber Fults. A singer-songwriter from Chattanooga, Amber has been performing her originals both solo and with her band and winning songwriting contests since 2005. Amber has entertained audiences with her jubilant and self-expressive songs at local and regional festivals and has opened for artists such as Valerie June, Roger Alan Wade, Sara Lee Guthrie and Hayes Carll.

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a video game truck, local food trucks, local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Sanofi Careers, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.