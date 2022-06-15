Nightfall Highlights Two Local Bands In A Co-Headlining Show This Friday

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, June 17, with local band Opposite Box at 7pm, followed by The Original FBI at 8:25pm. Both sets will be an hour long.

Performing an hour set beginning at 7pm is Opposite Box, a six-piece experimental rock band from Chattanooga. They are known for seamlessly blending a wide variety of shifting genres and soundscapes, including 70s-inspired progressive rock, psychedelic funk and contemporary/electronic jazz fusion.

Following them at 8:25, is Chattanooga’s original FBI, founded in 1996. The band describes itself as the last of the house band era from the Big 9, which started in Chattanooga in the 1940s. The FBI, who will be performing with its original members from 28 years ago, include Vincent Lee on bass guitar, Pete McDermott on drums and Freddy Mac on guitar and synth guitar.

The FBI has performed their metal, soul, funk and fusion music of the ‘60s through the ‘90s on stages with Molly Hatchett, Georgia Satellites and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. According to Freddy Mac, “When we walked off the stage after a Nitty Gritty show, we disappeared for 28 years as a unit ..but now were back energized and ready to do what we do all again - we have unfinished business to handle.”

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a video game truck, local food trucks, local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sale are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.