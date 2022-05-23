Nightfall, The Free Summer Concert Series, Returns This Friday For It's 35th Season

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor summer concert series is celebrating its 35th season this year with a 15-week season of free outdoor concerts held at Miller Plaza beginning this Friday, May 27 and continuing every Friday through September 2.

Headlining at 8pm on opening night is the Grammy-nominated band Cha Wa, a Mardi Gras Indian funk band led by Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans date back to the late 19th century when celebratory groups roamed the streets playing handheld percussion like bottles, tambourines and cowbells, and shouting and chanting in a unique dialect. As the son of Big Chief Monk Joseph Boudreaux

Mardi Gras Indian tribes, meaning "we're comin' for ya" or "here we come. The name Cha Wa is a slang phrase used by is known for dressing in traditional Mardi Gras Indian clothing during performances, including intricately designed headdresses.

From the funk-laced beats and bass-heavy sousaphone blasts that kick off their album Spyboy to the gritty warmth of singer J’Wan Boudreaux’s voice, this New Orleans brass and funk band-meets-jazz and Indian music radiates the best of the city’s music and street culture.

Local band Killakeyz opens the show at 7pm. Led by keyboardist Marcus White, Killakeyz will be bringing their original synths sounds and funk grooves to the Nightfall stage for the first time.

In additional to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a display of River City Covette Club, food trucks and local artisan street vendors in the street and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sale are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, Southeast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.