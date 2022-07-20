Nightfall Welcomes Country/Bluegrass Headliners The Abrams This Friday

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, July 22 with headliner The Abrams at 8pm, preceded by local band Barefoot Nellie & Company.

A familial Canadian folk-rock group that combines bluegrass, country, folk, and indie rock into a sound that's both bucolic and metropolitan, the Abrams is the brainchild of fourth-generation musicians John and James Abrams.

Drawing inspiration from the Louvin Brothers to the Beach Boys, the siblings began their music careers as a pure bluegrass duo. Operating as the Abrams Brothers, John and James, who have been performing together since childhood, became the youngest Canadians to grace the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. ​​Still in their 20s, they have the hard-earned ability of seasoned touring veterans, along with their band. Their Nightfall set begins at 8pm.

Opening Nightfall with music at 7pm is Chattanooga bluegrass band, Barefoot Nellie. Barefoot Nellie & Co. is a five-piece founded in 2007 by husband and wife, Eric (bass) and August (fiddle) Bruce. Joining them are Arron Ramey on guitar, Seth Hutcheson on banjo, and Frank Davis on guitar. BFN&CO compiles smooth, driving, darker arrangements that blend traditional bluegrass with a more innovative approach. The band's heart lies in writing, arranging and playing original songs.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include the River City Corvette Club, a video game truck, local food trucks, local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails are available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Sanofi Careers, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.