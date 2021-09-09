Nightfall Wraps Up Its 2021 Season With Rockers SuSu And Stereofeet

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, will conclude its 34th season this Friday at Miller Park, with a sizzling headline performance by New York rockers SuSu and local opening act Stereofeet.

Other entertainment includes food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games. This last show is a SouthEast Bank night, will special presence on site and giveaways from this Nightfall sponsor.

Hailing from New York City, Susu features firebrand female lead vocalists and songwriters a smoldering and super groovy collaboration of Liza Colby from Liza Colby Sound and Kia Warren from Revel in Dimes. This “one and only type” band harnesses the grit of garage rock, the power of classic arena rock, the sweat-soaked salvation of a soul revue, and the sneering defiance of punk rock. Soulful with just a tinge of blues, these ladies are rock n’ roll provocateurs of the highest order.

Stereofeet, one of the 2020 Road to Nightfall finalists, will be opening the show at Miller Park this Friday at 7:00 p.m. This Chattanooga band is a passionate and hard-driving rock n roll band. The conviction inspiring StereoFeet is strikingly apparent in their intense, energetic live shows, although their softer side is also shown in some of their more acoustic bittersweet originals.

Friday night’s Nightfall concert will again be moved to Miller Park, to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance. Tables and chairs, as well as painted circles on the lawn will indicate appropriate social distancing while listening to the music. Hand sanitizers, as well as disposable free masks, will be available throughout the event.

Motorcycle parking will be allowed in the one block of M. L. King between Market and Broad Street. Due to complaints of noise interference with the featured music on stage, motorcycle parking will not be allowed in Market Street.

Immediately following Nightfall’s conclusion, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Transcard, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Subaru, River City Company, Southern Honda Powersports, Gate 11, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey. Media Support comes from NPR/Music 88.1, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Ruby Falls.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.