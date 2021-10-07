Noontunes Brings Live Music Back To Miller Plaza

For seven weeks starting Oct. 14th, Noontunes will be lighting up Miller Plaza with a series of lunchtime concerts sponsored by Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, EPB, Bobby Stone Foundation and Elliott Davis.

In addition to seeing the concerts in person, shows are live-streamed on the Chattanooga Fun Facebook page and later aired on WUTC 88.1FM. Food trucks and vendors will be setup in Miller Plaza each Thursday starting at 11am.

October 14: Hip Hop Week ft. C-Grimey

October 21: Rick Rushing

October 28: Flow Creatives - Halloween Costume Party

November 4: Magic Birds

November 11: Ashley and the X’s

November 18: TBA

December 2: Holiday Sing-a-long

Noontunes is possible through a community partnership of River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, SoundCorps, R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, River City Sessions, City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Gold Finger Productions, TechTown, WUTC and Innovation District Chattanooga.

Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. Noontunes 2019 supported 34 musicians and invested $9,200 in Chattanooga's local music economy along with drawing an in-person crowd of 1,270 and 14,214 live stream viewers.