Noontunes Concert Series Returns To Miller Plaza For An Eight-Week Run

Grab your lunch and your co-workers for the return of live music with Noontunes every Thursday in September and October. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and local musicians in the relaxing setting of Miller Plaza.

In addition to seeing the concerts in person, shows are live-streamed on Facebook and later aired on WUTC 88.1FM.

Noontunes is possible through a community partnership of River City Company, Chattanooga Tourism Company, SoundCorps, R.I.S.E. Chattanooga, River City Sessions, City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, Gold Finger Productions, TechTown, WUTC and Innovation District Chattanooga.

Noontunes has been held since 2016 and features Chattanooga area based musicians. The program has supported 41 musicians and invested $14,000+ in Chattanooga's local music economy along with drawing an in-person crowd of 1,500+ and 15,000+ live stream viewers.

