Radio Free Honduras Headlines Nightfall Concert Series This Friday

Nightfall 2021 continues its 34th season this Friday at Miller Plaza, and will continue every Friday through September 10th. Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, Nightfall features music on the Miller Plaza stage, with food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

This Friday’s show features a headline performance by Latin folk rock band Radio Free Honduras and local opening band Telemonster.

Radio Free Honduras is a Latin folk rock group hailing from the windy city of Chicago. Fronted by Honduran guitar virtuoso, singer, and songwriter Charlie Baran, Radio Free Honduras is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the artistry and talent of Honduran music. This collective of Chicago musicians mostly performs Baran’s original pieces, but the group occasionally covers popular Latin songs and reimagines classic hits from the 60’s and 70’s. Radio Free Honduras will be performing live at Miller Plaza this Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Opening for this Friday’s event is Telemonster, a local rock group started by cousins Ben VanderHart and Josh Barrett. Drawing comparisons to bands such as Sufjan Stevens, Vampire Weekend, The Shins, and Modest Mouse, this group blends rock, jazz, and classical music to create a unique, modern sound. Performing around Chattanooga for over ten years, this band will start the weekend off with a bang. Telemonster’s set at Miller Plaza will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Motorcycle parking will be allowed in the one block of M. L. King between Market and Broad Street. Due to complaints of noise interference with the featured music on stage, motorcycle parking will not be allowed in Market Street.

Following last Friday’s Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations, a second dose will be available September 3rd in a pop-up tent located at the Waterhouse Pavilion from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m., courtesy of the Hamilton County Health Department. For more information about Covid-19 and what you can do to help stop the spread, please visit health.hamiltontn.org or cdc.gov.

Registration for artist booth spaces in Miller Park can be found at nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Immediately following Nightfall this year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Transcard, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Subaru, River City Company, Southern Honda Powersports, Gate 11, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey. Media Support comes from NPR/Music 88.1, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Ruby Falls.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.