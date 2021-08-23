Rail & Hops Brewers Festival Postpones This Saturday's Event Until May 7, 2022

SoundCorps leadership is postponing the Rail & Hops Brewers Festival until May 7, 2022 due to rapidly rising local hospitalizations related to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The third annual event was originally scheduled for August 28, 2021 in Miller Park.

Executive Director Stratton Tingle says, "We made the difficult decision to postpone Rail & Hops Brewers Festival in an effort to look out for the health of our region's most vulnerable communities as well as our brewery partners, event staff, and musical talent so we can be part of the solution to curbing the current outbreak of local COVID-19 cases."

Rail & Hops Brewers Festival will take place on May 7 from 4 - 10 p.m., featuring 40 craft breweries and a world-class concert from legendary soul music act Lee Fields & The Expressions with support from a stellar lineup of Chattanooga-area artists.

The event is held in partnership with Chattanooga Tourism Company, the TN Dept. of Tourism, Caravan, Brewer Media, Holston Gas, Purity Water, and more. For information on sponsoring Rail & Hops Brewers Festival or to be a vendor, please contact info@railandhops.com.

Tickets purchased at www.railandhops.com are still valid for the May 7 event, but refunds will be issued to all purchasers who wish for one. To initiate a refund, refer to the Rail & Hops ticket purchase confirmation correspondence or email info@railandhops.com.

Organizers strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and to wear masks in public spaces so that the entertainment industry can make a full and safe return.