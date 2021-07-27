RISE Chattanooga Launches “Soul Sundays In The Park”

RISE Chattanooga has partnered with Chattanooga Tourism Co. and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development on a city-wide initiative that aims to animate our city streets and stages all summer long with live entertainment and events called the Live Music is Back Series which runs throughout September.

Beginning on Sunday August 1st, RISE Chattanooga will curate a FREE boutique styled, family friendly music series called SOUL SUNDAYS IN THE PARK. The series will run every Sunday during the month and features high caliber local, regional, and national acts from culturally diverse backgrounds.

“It is extremely important for us to ensure diverse representation and give a voice to artists who are marginalized,” states Shane Morrow, Director of RISE Chattanooga. “By amplifying the music and voices of women and people of color to a wider audience, our communities will be able to experience multiple perspectives of creative expression and foster deeper community cohesion with diverse programming.”

The scheduled national artists are

August 1st Avery Sunshine

August 8th Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

August 15th The Baylor Project

August 22nd Tank & The Bangas

August 29th Surprise Music Artist

Prior to the main performance which will be held on the EPB Community Stage in Miller Park at 5pm, RISE Chattanooga will host a weekly social celebratory gathering starting at 2pm in the Miller Plaza/Waterhouse Pavilion where they plan to acknowledge some of Chattanooga’s local black organizations, community groups, and small businesses for their tireless work and dedication in uplifting our community. Light refreshments, music, and entertainment will be provided. The series will also provide free physical spaces for vendors, information / resource booths and food trucks all specifically geared and led by women and people of color.

“There is something for everyone to enjoy with this free community concert series! We decided to bring back some favorite musical acts featured by RISE in previous years,” states Morrow. “The last act of the month is a TOTAL surprise and will have folks out of their seats! Announcement is coming soon!”

RISE (Responsive Initiatives for Social Empowerment) Chattanooga, formerly known as Jazzanooga, is an arts and culture nonprofit organization focused on community education, performance, and arts and cultural preservation.