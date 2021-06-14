Riverfront Concert Series Celebrates Reggae With Natti Love Joys This Thursday

The Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Concerts on the Lawn Series continues on Thursday, June 17, with a reggae-packed performance by the Natti Love Joys on the CTC’s riverfront lawn.

The Natti Love Joys play the classic reggae of Bob Marley and others and R&B hits played in reggae style, mixed in with their own original music.

The group was founded by the husband-and-wife duo of Jati and Marla Allen, who hail from Kingston, Jamaica, the birthplace of reggae. Jati Allen once performed with Bob Marley. The lead singer and keyboardist is Sonia Abel-Allen, and Tony Allen on bass also provides vocals.

The Turtletown, TN, group has performed at the Riverbend Festival and opened for Three Dog Night, Joan Jett, the Clash, the Ramones, and many more.

With the concerts, the CTC—located adjacent to Coolidge Park in the North Shore district—is carrying forward its aim to spotlight the local arts community with performances on its beautiful riverfront lawn and stages.

The Concerts on the Lawn Series debuted last September and attracted enthusiastic audiences ready to have an enjoyable evening out in a safe environment. This month’s scheduled concerts have thus far had two rained-out dates. Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers are tentatively rescheduled for July 29, and the New Dismembered Tennesseans have been rescheduled for August 5.

Admission to June 17’s concert is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Adult beverages, soft drinks, and snacks will be available.

The concert begins at 7 p.m., with happy hour starting at 6 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

For tickets, call the CTC box office at (423) 267-8534 or go online at TheatreCentre.com.