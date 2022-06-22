Riverfront Nights Announces Lineup For 15th Season

Friends of the Festival has released the lineup for this year’s Riverfront Nights series.

The free performances take place at the Riverbend site on Riverfront Parkway each Saturday evening beginning at 7 p.m. The series will launch on July 2nd and will conclude on August 27th.

“We are thrilled with this years’ Riverbend experience and the outpouring of support we had for Chattanooga’s original music festival," festival organizers noted. "As we move into the 15th year of Riverfront Nights, we’re equally excited to introduce Chattanooga to some new sounds while listening to bands that are area favorites. We look forward to seeing everyone on the banks of the Tennessee River beginning on July 2nd.”

Get more info at riverfrontnights.com

Performers include:

July 2 -- Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute (with opener Fresh Mind)

Performing over 80 shows a year, Sail On is the most booked Beach Boys Tribute band in the world. The band plays classic hits plus treasures from the band’s extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail.

July 9 -- CBDB (with opener Killakeyz)

Based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, CBDB is a progressive rock band with a strong presence of touring throughout the southeast. The band was founded in 2011 by Cy Simonton (vocals, guitar), Kris Gottlieb (lead guitar), and Glenn Dillard (saxophone, keyboards). Blake Gallant (bass) joined in 2018, followed by Chris Potocik (drums) in 2020. CBDB are the self-proclaimed purveyors of Joyfunk.

July 16 -- Rubiks Groove (with opener

Rubiks Groove is an ‘80’s, ‘90’s and ‘00’s tribute band that brings high-energy, character-driven acts with 360-degree interactive experiences. Their music encompasses rock to hip hop and characters, costumes and videos to get the crowd on their feet.

The July 16th show is also the evening for ‘Chattanooga Unite’ an event marking the anniversary of the ‘Fallen Five’ service members killed by a terrorist attack on July 16th, 2015. This show is sponsored by INFINITI of Chattanooga.

July 23 -- The Shindellas (with opener Luke Simmons)

One of this year’s break out groups at Riverbend was the Shindellas. This trio features lots of harmony, energetic stage presence and is often compared to the Supremes. The synchronized dance moves and harmonies combined with great back up provide for a not-to-be-missed appearance at Riverfront Nights.

July 30 -- The Nth Power (with opener Rick Rushing)

Proving that soul music can be exponentially greater than the sum of its parts, The Nth Power is on a mission to share the light. Formed during an impromptu late-night ham at Jazz Fest 2012 in New Orleans, the relentlessly funky and soulful band believes in music as a higher power tapping into an energy that is simultaneously sexy and spiritual, with songs that will inspire audiences to dance, groove or just stand there with goose bumps.

August 6 -- Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute (with opener The Afternooners)

Rumours is the Southeast’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Based in Atlanta, GA, Rumours captures the energy of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career by blending perfect harmonies, precise instrumentation, and a visually engaging stage show. The six members of Rumours are professional musicians with experience across the spectrum of genre – folk, blues, country, rock, and everything in between.

Rumours is Mekenzie Jackson (lead vocals), Doug Easterly (lead and backing vocals, guitar and percussion), Alex Thrift(lead guitar), Adrienne Cottrell (keyboards, lead and backing vocals), Jim Ramsdell (bass) and Daniel Morrison (drums).

August 13 -- Tennessee’s Dead (with opener Oweda)

Tennessee’s Dead was a favorite group from the 2021 season and is comprised of seven musicians from Chattanooga. A fan favorite, this group not only has quite a following but puts on a great show.

August 20 -- Shovels and Rope

Shovels & Rope is a folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina. Husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst combine threads from their individual solo careers to blend traditional, folk, rock and roll and country rock throughout their performances. The band’s sixth album Manticore, released last February.

August 27 -- Eric Gales (with opener Sweet Randi Love)

Gales picked up the guitar at age four. His older siblings, Eugene and Manuel (Little Jimmy King) taught him songs and licks when he was young, in the style of Jimi Hendrix, Albert King, B.B. King and others.

On October 21, 2021, Gales released the single "I Want My Crown," featuring Joe Bonamassa. The song serves as the lead single from his upcoming album Crown. Produced by Bonamassa and Josh Smith, the album was released on January 28, 2022. Upon release, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album chart, his second to do so.

For more music, listen to the 2022 Riverfront Nights Spotify Playlist.