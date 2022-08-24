Riverfront Nights Concludes Season With Sweet Randi Love And The Love Thang Band

Riverfront Nights is welcoming Sweet Randi Love and the Love Thang Band to the stage as the final performance of this year’s season wraps.

Sweet Randi Love is a powerful fusion of musical genre. Named an Ikette Extraordinaire by the one and only Ike Turner, her electric high energy blends with exquisite showmanship to create a memorable performance each time she takes the stage.

Love moves effortlessly from R&B to Reggae and then slips into Blues with the Sultry Lady of Soul iconic songs that warm the hearts of her audience. Her talent is showcased by back-up vocalists and dancers who bring breathtaking choreography, sizzle and pure energy as they perform.

Eric Gales is the opener for this week. Growing up in a musical family, Gales had four brothers, two of them who learned to play the guitar upside down and left-handed in the same fashion Eric does. Gales released his first record at age 16 for Elektra records and was named “Best New Talent” by Guitar World Magazine’s Reader’s Poll in 1991.

Eric has developed a unique hybrid blues/ rock sound that draws upon influences as diverse as Albert King and Frank Gambale. A unique amalgam of styles, Eric Gales stands head and shoulders among other guitarists in his genre.

Crown Automotive Group of Chattanooga is the featured sponsor for the remaining performance on the river. The group’s Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships will be featured at the show.

Multiple food and drink vendors will be on site and the Riverfront Nights organizers are providing dog watering stations along with splash pools for the youngest guests. In addition, Tennessee American Water will be keeping guests comfortable with their misting station that will be positioned for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather. Riverfront Nights will keep guests apprised of any weather delays or cancellations on their social media channels that are updated throughout the night.

Friends of the Festival’s Mickey McCamish noted, “We’ve had a great season even with a couple of challenging shows due to weather. Our team is grateful for all of the vendors, sponsors and supporters who’ve joined us each week on the river. We’re looking forward to a strong finish and can’t wait to spend one last Saturday evening with so many friends.”