Riverfront Nights Features The Shindellas As This Week’s Headliner

This week’s Riverfront Nights will feature The Shindellas, a band formed by the belief that when women come together, powerful change can happen.

Advocates aligned under the tenets of sisterhood, excellence, elegance and empowerment, The Shindellas’ performance will rock Riverfront Nights.

The Shindellas are Tamara Chauniece, Kasi Jones and Stacy Johnson who bring unique vocals and backgrounds to their performances. Chaunice’s background is in church-rocking contemporary gospel while Jones’ love is jazz and musical theater with Johnson rounding off the trio with a background in reggae and advertising jingles. With a combination of beauty, sequins and choreography, The Shindellas will be putting on one of the best shows of the season.

Opening for The Shindellas is Chattanooga’s own Luke Simmons and the Love Struck. Growing up in a musical household, Luke’s encouragement to sing and play piano and drums in church led to an immense appreciation that mirrors some of the sounds of his musical heroes, Curtis Mayfield and BB King. Luke’s music spreads uplifting messages and on Saturday evening, the Riverfront audience will see why this performer and the Lovestruck are popular with so many audiences.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that this weekend’s weather will provide some of the warmest temperatures of the season.

“We watch the weather very carefully,” said Mickey McCamish from Friends of the Festival. “We have plenty of water, dog watering stations and infant pools to keep our guests cool. We also want to remind folks that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather.”