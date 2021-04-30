Riverfront Nights Returns For 13th Season Of Free Concerts

Showing that Chattanooga is ready and open for business after the pandemic, one of the City’s favorite music traditions returns on June 5th to Ross’s Landing in Downtown.

Riverfront Nights announced that their summer concert series begins with Electric Avenue. They will be followed by LVNDR opening for Southern Ave on June 12th, Three Star Revival opening for Trigger Hippie on June 19th and, Rick Rushing opening for the Al Ghent Band on June 26th.

Riverfront Nights will take a few weeks off before returning on July 24th and 31st for concerts. On August 7th, Dalton & The Boys will open for Tennessee Dead, a Grateful Dead cover/ jam band. On August 14th, opening act Over Easy takes the stage before CBDB on August 14th. Randy Steele will open the August 21st concert for Boy Named Banjo with the series ending on August 28th with Martelli, Hightower and Steele opening for Bone Pony.

Riverfront Nights is a production of Riverbend, Chattanooga’s much-loved music festival that will also be returning this year. Riverbend Executive Director Mickey McCamish said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to offer music to bring our community together on Chattanooga’s riverfront. This series is designed to encourage concert-goers to have dinner at one of our local restaurants before or after coming to the concert and to patronize the businesses in the Riverfront District.”

McCamish noted that additional acts are being booked to add to the line-up and will be announced in the coming days. “As Riverfront Nights kicks off the summer season, we are proud to do what Riverbend and this series has done for almost four decades- -bring our community together through the enjoyment of good music. We are looking forward to seeing friends we’ve missed over the past year and can’t wait to see everyone at Ross’s Landing.”

He noted that even though the mask mandate won’t be in effect for the outdoor concert, the planners are making sure that social distancing will be observed. A full bar and other drink options will be available for purchase to those of legal drinking age and i.d.s will be checked for anyone ordering alcoholic beverages. Additional food offerings will also be available on-site.

Gates open for each concert at 7 and the concerts end at 10 p.m.