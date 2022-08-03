Riverfront Nights To Feature Rumors: Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band This Saturday

Riverfront Nights is providing a special evening featuring Rumours: Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band.

The group, which is also known as Rumours ATL, brings to life the performances of a band known across the decades as much for their songs as their personas. Featuring Mekenzie Zimmerman on lead vocals, Adrienne Cottrell on lead vocals and keyboards, Danny Hanson on lead vocals, rhythm guitar and dobro, Jim Ramsdell on bass, Daniel Morrison on drums and, John Spiegel on lead guitar, the group has the sounds and performances that have drawn audiences from Atlanta to Amsterdam to enjoy the unique Fleetwood Mac sound.

Formed in 2014, the group provides stage-scorching renditions of songs loved over the decades by millions. When asked, “Do you believe in miracles and the ways of magic?” The answer is, “Rumours does.” Saturday’s show is not-to-be-missed as we launch our series into August.

The Afternooners will open at this week’s show. Cherishing both good times and great music, the band is known for their high-energy shows as they explore Jazz, Reggae, Blues and Alternative Rock. Formed in 2017, the group has racked up over 90 plus college shows and established a name for themselves in every city they perform. Last year, the group released their full-length LP, Peace & Panic at Plaid Dog Recording in Boston, MA.

This week’s show is sure to bring out a crowd and organizers of Riverfront Nights encourage guests to come hungry and thirsty. Multiple food and drink vendors will be on site and the Riverfront Nights organizers are providing dog watering stations along with splash pools for the youngest guests.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather.