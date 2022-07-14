Riverfront Nights To Note Anniversary Of ‘Fallen Five’ At This Week’s Show

This week’s Riverfront Nights will begin with a “Remembrance on the River” to note the anniversary of the passing of the “Fallen Five”.

Chattanoogans will gather at the riverfront to remember the terrorist attack that occurred on July 16, 2015 and took the lives of five members of the military. The event will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the reading of the names of the fallen military members, followed by the National Anthem and remarks by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

The remembrance will conclude at 7 p.m. as Riverfront Nights welcomes Rubiks Groove to the stage for this week’s performance. Rubiks Groove is the ultimate 80’s, 90’s and 00’s tribute band covering everything from rock to hip hop and is sure to keep the party going throughout the evening.

The Nashville-based band features characters who spoof everything from Star Wars to Saturday Night Live. The band plays the music Chattanoogans have loved for decades and Riverfront Nights is excited to welcome them to the stage this weekend.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather.

“We watch the weather very carefully,” said Mickey McCamish from Friends of the Festival. “Our social media channels are constantly updated to keep our guests, sponsors and vendors safe throughout the evening. We’re excited about this special evening to remember those we’ve lost and to celebrate our community being together on the river.”

Riverfront Nights is presented by BlueCross-BlueShield of Tennessee, and sponsored by INFINITI of Chattanooga,