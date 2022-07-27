Riverfront Nights Welcomes The Claudettes Along With Opener Rick Rushing

Riverfront Nights will welcome The Claudettes to the stage this Saturday evening, a one-of-a-kind, piano-powered American roots band with lots of Pop, Blues, and Soul thrown into the mix.

The group’s latest singles, ‘Time Won’t Take Our Times Away’ and ‘Park Bench’ were just released in May and many are hoping it means a new album is on the way! The Claudettes piano player/ songwriter is Johnny Iguana who has worked with music legends Otis Rush, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and many others. In addition, he’s played on three Grammy-nominated albums and earned a 2021 Blues Music nomination for piano player of the year.

He's joined by co-founder Michael Caskey, an award-winning drummer who has performed with Chuck Mangione, Marvin Hamlisch and the Heritage Blue Orchestra. Zach Verdorn handles bass and vocals and has had a prolific life on the road touring before joining the Claudettes. Berit Ulseth provides lead vocals and has performed in hundreds of live shows. Ulseth attended the prestigious New School in New York City for jazz and vocals. She emerged with the ‘soul of a country singer’ which will definitely be on display.

Opening for The Claudettes is Rick Rushing, one of Chattanooga’s favorites. Rushing is known for Blues, Jazz, Reggae and Rock. Learning classical guitar at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Rushing is related to the late legend vocalist and musician Jimmy Rushing of the Count Basie Big Band and learned to play the Blues in the Scenic City and enjoys connecting with live audiences- -especially in Chattanooga.

Riverfront Nights organizers remind guests that the show is a rain or shine event; however, in case of lightning in the area, the show may be delayed or could be cancelled if there’s an imminent threat of bad weather.

Multiple food and drink vendors will be on site and the Riverfront Nights organizers are providing dog watering stations along with splash pools for the youngest guests. In addition, a water mister from Tennessee American Water will be keeping the fun going throughout the evening.

With the temperatures coming down a bit from last weekend’s soaring temperatures, the organizers are promising another great evening on the river.