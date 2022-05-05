Road To Nightfall “Finals” Come To Miller Plaza This Friday With Four Great Bands

Don’t miss the Road to Nightfall finals competition on Friday, May 6 at Miller Plaza, as four local bands compete for the headlining position on one of the nights during the 2022 Nightfall season.

Free to the public, this show begins at 7pm, with 30 minutes sets performed by each of the bands in this final round of competition. This is an all ages show.

Out of 20 competing bands, the public voted the winner of each of the four preliminary rounds of competition held in April at The Granfalloon. In order of performance, the four top bands voted to compete in this week’s final round are:

7:00 - The Smoky Nights

7:45 - Adjective Trio

8:30 - Lilac Line

9:15 - The Cosmic Twelve

A panel of five judges who work in the music industry will select the winning band on Friday, who will be awarded a cash prize of $500 as well as the opportunity to headline the Nightfall shows on August 26 this season. The runner up will receive $300 and be featured as the opening band for the August 26 show.

This competition provides the opportunity to showcase and promote Chattanooga’s already booming music scene and to expose the Chattanooga music market to new local bands they may never have heard before. Furthermore, this offers a great chance for these artists to network and help grow Chattanooga’s music scene.

This year marks the 35th season of the Nightfall Concert Series, to be held over the course of 15 consecutive Fridays at Miller Plaza from May 27 through September 2 (Memorial Day through Labor Day).

The May 6 Road to Nightfall Finals will not include any road closures, but will be held within the confines of Miller Plaza. In the case of rain, please check the Nightfall Facebook page for the latest updates.

A food truck will be on site throughout the evening, as well as soft drinks, water and a selection of beer and wine served from the pavilion at Miller Plaza.

Road To Nightfall is sponsored by Chattanooga Presents, Gig City Producction, Soundcorps, the Soundry and Dagan Beckett Films.

For more information about the full Nightfall lineup this season, go to nightfallchattanooga.com.