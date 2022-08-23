Road To Nightfall Winner Lilac Line Headlines Downtown's Free Concert Series Friday Night

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 26, with Road to Nightfall winner Lilac Line, with another RTN finalist, Cosmic Twelve, opening the show.

This Friday’s show is also featuring a special Sanofi Careers Night on site, advertising Chattanooga job opportunities through their international company making products like Gold Bond and Icy Hot (previously known locally a Chattem). Sanofi was named by Forbes as the #1 employer in their industry in 2021. They will also be offering these products for giveaway Friday night.

Lilac Line, this year’s Road to Nightfall competition winner, is an alternative rock band based out of Chattanooga.The band was originally formed by Trent Walliser (vocals, rhythm guitar) and Cameron Webb (drums) in April of 2020. They added Andrew Soucie (lead guitar) and Paul Graves (bass) shortly after.

Inspired by artists like Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Cage The Elephant, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, and Kings of Leon, they seek to dive into all genres of rock through their original music.

Lilac Line released their first EP in 2021 and have since recorded with Jeremy Ferguson (Nashville producer of Cage The Elephant) and Nathan Hardy (Lead singer and songwriter of Microwave). The band just released their first full length album “Out The Window” this summer. They will pay a 90 minute set from 8:00-9:30pm.

Cosmic Twelve is a local trio who plays progressive metal music. Their energetic, theme-based shows earned them a place as a finalist at Road to Nightfall this year. Their opening set will begin at 7pm.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

A variety of food trucks as well as beer, wine and cocktails are available at each Nightfall show. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Sanofi Careers, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.