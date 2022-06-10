Siskin Children’s Institute Announces Jimmie Allen As StarNight Gala Headliner

StarNight, benefiting Siskin Children’s Institute, is back with multi-platinum selling, trailblazing country star and current GRAMMY Award nominee Jimmie Allen. The 59th StarNight event will be held at the Chattanooga Convention center on Saturday, August 20th.

StarNight began over 60 years ago as a charity event for Siskin Children’s Institute and has evolved into the premier gala event in Chattanooga. The evening includes a cocktail reception, elegant dinner, concert performance, an after-party with a live band, and dancing.

This highly anticipated late summer show features a prominent entertainer each year with a star-studded mix of legendary favorites and rising stars. Past entertainers have included Tony Bennett, LeAnn Rimes, Kenny Rogers, Three Mo’ Tenors, Hootie and the Blowfish, Sugarland, Colbie Caillat, The Band Perry, Kevin Costner, and Modern West, Sheila E., LOCASH, and Kodi Lee.

StarNight is the Institute’s largest fundraising event and, as Chattanooga’s premier annual gala, has attracted thousands of guests from across the region.

"Not only does StarNight help raise money for Siskin Children's Institute, but it is also a celebration of the children we serve and the great work that we do. We are looking forward to sharing our success stories while enjoying the talented Jimmie Allen at this year’s event” said Derek Bullard, President, and CEO of Siskin Children’s Institute.

Signed to BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek Records, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career. Allen was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, his first-ever GRAMMY nomination. He was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year nominee at the 57th ACM Awards (which he co-hosted alongside Dolly Parton & Gabby Barrett) and Outstanding New Artist nominee at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

Allen launched his career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane (which The New York Times dubbed as one of 2018’s strongest) – the first being his RIAA 2x Platinum debut single “Best Shot,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, and second being Platinum-certified “Make Me Want To.”

In July 2020, Allen released his star-studded collaboration project Bettie James that garnered a slew of critical acclaim for the music, the historic nature of various collaborations, and its subsequent place in country music history. Named for his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and late father, James Allen, Bettie James has been hailed as an “announcement of [Allen’s] arrival” and a “huge step for country” (NPR), and “a powerful statement from a developing voice” (Billboard).

In February 2022, Allen embarked on his Down Home Tour 2022, his first headline tour. Starting this Fall and through Spring 2023 he will join Carrie Underwood’s The Denim & Rhinestones Tour as a special guest on all 43 U.S. arena dates. His new single “Down Home” was released on March 8.. The song is the first single from Allen’s upcoming third album Tulip Drive, which will be released June 24, 2022, and is named for the street his late grandmother grew up on in Lewes, DE.

For individual tickets, tables, or sponsorship information about this year’s StarNight with Jimmie Allen, visit www.siskin.org/starnight.