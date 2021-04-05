Solar-Powered Music Festival Coming To Chattanooga

A festival powered by the sun featuring live music, eco-friendly vendors, and workshops led by nationally-acclaimed climate change advocates is coming to the Scenic City.

In promotion of the main 2021 Get Off the Grid Fest taking place in August, a mini-festival, known as a “Charrette”, will be held Sunday, April 18, from noon to 9 p.m. at Crabtree Farms.

Organizers hope the free charrette will rally conversation and enthusiasm about energy independence during a dynamic and volatile post-pandemic environment and inspire the community to participate in this summer’s Get Off the Grid Festival. A paneled Q and A will be hosted during the Charrette from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Founded in 2017 and taking place every two years throughout the Southeast, Get Off the Grid Fest seeks to expand the concept of what it means to live "off the grid,” not just in energy production, but also in practicing sustainable food cultivation and personal health and wellness through herbal remedies and physical exercise.

Festival Founder Bill Fleming hopes festival goers learn how empowering energy independence can be. “Living off the grid doesn’t mean hiding in a bunker, preparing for a holocaust, and isolating from your neighbors,” Fleming says. “It means saving the earth’s resources, living sustainably, and having a longer and healthier life, not reliant on corporations. And it takes an entire community to achieve this.”

Interest in sustainable and independent living after the shutdowns of 2020 has grown exponentially. Event producers say this topic crosses political lines. “Energy independence is one of those few issues all sides can advocate for,” says event producer Emily Kate Boyd. “A rare mix of homesteaders, artists, solar technicians, and the ‘solar curious’ come together for a live exposition to experience what's possible in a solar-powered and sustainable future.”

And with concert-goers anxious to revel in the music festival experience that has been on hold for over a year, the renowned headliners will provide live entertainment in a non-traditional, outdoor venue at a time other locals venues have closed their doors due to economic hardships. Headlining the charrette is Laura Walker, formally of the Dismembered Tennesseans, WalkOrRow, and Kofi Mawuko. More than 38 national and local bands yet to be announced will perform at Get Off the Grid Fest in August.

The charrette is free to the public, and all attendees will receive a coupon for $20 off the tickets for Get Off the Grid Fest to be held August 20-22 at Camp Jordan. For more information on the charrette and festival, visit getoffthegridfest.net.

