Southern Avenue To Highlight Riverfront Nights This Saturday

2020 Grammy Nominee Southern Avenue is this week’s headliner at Riverfront Nights. The Memphis-based combo brings their southern soul legacy sound into the 21st century and beyond. The group has played at Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, Beale Street Music Festival and Lockn’ as well as over 15 countries.

Southern Avenue is a 2021 Blues Music Nominee for “Band of the Year” and later this summer, will release their new LP which is produced by Renew Records/ BMG later this summer.

“What makes it Southern Avenue,” according to lead singer Tierinii Jackson, “is that when we come together, the music we make is music we could never have come up with individually. It’s really rewarding to have so many influences in the band, and that we can find the balance between them.”

The opener for this week is local favorite, LVNDR, also known as Maria Jordania. Her constantly evolving cool neo-soul and funk sounds are reminiscent of the Smooth Dialects and she has served as one of the voices behind Tennessee’s Dead as well as collaborator with Danimal Planet, Marcus White and Tyler Martelli. As a fashion icon, LVNDR is a commanding stage presence and presents a show not to be missed.

In addition, the Hamilton County Health Department will be on site to provide free COVID shots to any individual over the age of 12. I.D.s will not be checked and individuals do not have to be Hamilton County residents to receive the shots.

Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said, “Last week’s show proved that Chattanooga is definitely ready for live music and we’re proud of the lineup we’re offering to the community over the coming weeks. This free summer concert series wouldn’t be possible without the support of long-time and first-time sponsors. We hope everyone will come out this weekend for a great show!”

Riverfront Nights takes place every Saturday in June, July 24 and 31, and every Saturday in August. Each show begins at 7:00 pm., and ends at 10:00 pm.