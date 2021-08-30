StarNight Canceled Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Siskin Children’s Institute announces cancellation of StarNight 2021, scheduled for Saturday, September 25, amid rising Covid-19 cases.

“We are saddened that we are having to cancel our 60th annual StarNight celebration. Our team has worked really hard in preparation for this event, but we have decided that it is in the best interest of our families, supporters, community, and staff to cancel this year’s event due to the increased risk of contracting Covid-19” said Derek Bullard, President and CEO of Siskin Children’s Institute.

Siskin Children’s Institute would like to thank their partners for sponsoring StarNight 2021, and appreciate their continued support.

Although StarNight 2021 has been cancelled, you can still support our work to improve the quality of life for children with special needs by making a donation today at www.siskin.org/starnight

Founded in 1950 by Mose and Garrison Siskin in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Siskin Children’s Institute, is a non-profit organization that achieves its mission locally and regionally through pediatric medical and therapy services, education, in-home therapy services, and outreach in the field of developmental disabilities.

The Institute provides developmental pediatric health care services; early childhood education where children with and without disabilities learn together; home and community-based early intervention; and family support and professional development programs.