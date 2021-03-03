Chattanooga's Strung Like A Horse Share "Till The Wheels Fall Off" Music Video

Today, Strung Like A Horse share the official music video for their single “Till The Wheels Fall Off” from their debut studio album WHOA!, out now via Transoceanic Records.

The video for the “fun, bluesy country” song is streaming now at CMT.com who said, “Strung Like A Horse’s claim to fame is delivering Americana music with grit and grandeur… However, it’s bluesy soul — as defined by a stirring electric lead guitar — that also defines the act, especially on their latest single, ‘Till The Wheels Fall Off.’”

WHOA! was produced by multiple Grammy-winning producer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Brandi Carlile, John Prine) and recorded at the legendary Sound Emporium in Nashville, TN.

Watch “Till The Wheels Fall Off” via CMT.com: https://on.mtv.com/3uPytFc

Listen to WHOA! here: https://ffm.to/pyp3dgb

“It’s a driving song, and a metaphor about a relationship,” says frontman Clay Maselle. “The story is about a couple who are taking off on a road trip living like there might not be a tomorrow. It’s about taking chances, being spontaneous and adventurous. Doesn’t matter where they go or when, they are just happy to be goin’, livin’, and doin’ it together… We shot the video in and around our hometown of Chattanooga. The days spent shooting were very long, but some of the most fun we've ever had shooting a video. Drift-triking down the biggest hill in town, tossing fake babies across traffic, while tourists try to decide if they need to call the cops!”

“The shoot went great, except that our bass player, Dan, caught Covid before we finished. We had to rewrite the video so he could shoot all his final scenes from a safe distance. He was supposed to be in the big race at the end, but we rewrote it so that he got stuck at a railroad crossing! It turned out to be a funny, happy accident. He recovered very quickly, and we're glad he is back to his healthy self.”

Upon release, WHOA! debuted at #2 on the Bluegrass Billboard chart, #1 on Amazon New Releases, and #2 on the Amazon Alt-Country/Americana chart. The album was on No Depression’s “Best Roots Music Albums of 2020” as well as The Alternate Root’s “Top 100 Albums for 2020,” earning praise from The Bluegrass Situation, American Blues Scene Glide Magazine, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Gimme Country, Lightning 100, WUTC and more including American Songwriter who said, “the magic touch of award-winning producer and ‘Memphian’ Matt Ross-Spang…played their chemistry to their advantage. Each component plays a part in the story delivery, without one filler track.”

"I'm very excited to be working with Strung Like a Horse on their new record in Nashville,” says Ross-Spang. “I was intrigued immediately by the band's energy and sheer love of music. You can hear their home and heroes in these songs, but just enough to help them carve out their own sound. The way they approach Americana is truly unique."

Strung Like a Horse is helmed by Clay Maselle (lead vocals, rhythm guitar, mandolin), along with Eric “Crispy” Crisp (drums, bells, percussion), Tyler Martelli (lead guitars, piano, organ, keyboard, mandolin), and Dan Pinson (upright double bass, electric bass, lap steel guitar). Their high-energy live shows, sense of joy, and the originality of their sound, a trademark blend of Americana roots, Southern rock, bluegrass, and folk-punk, have made the band a cult favorite on the road. Noted by Amos Perrine in No Depression as among the “Best New Music” and a “Don’t Miss” at AmericanaFest, the group’s official showcase also wowed London at AmericanaFestUK this past January.

