Summer Music Weekends At Rock City Playing Daily The Week Of July 4th

Rock City’s Summer Music Weekends event has returned every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Labor Day, as well as daily July 1–10.

Kicking off the attraction’s 90th anniversary, the summertime festivities highlight local and regional artists, Rock City Raptors birds of prey shows and savory Southern cuisine.

Enjoy country, folk and bluegrass music with live performances by The Old Time Traveler Matt Downer, Highbeams, Tarryn Aimée Smith and a new artist to this event, Rick Rushing playing the blues. Ogya Trio featuring Kofi Mawuko is also playing on July 4.

Rick Rushing, related to the late legendary musician Jimmy Rushing of the Count Basie Big Band, joins the lineup with sounds of blues, jazz, reggae and rock.

Matt Downer is known for his high-energy brand of old tunes while rotating through the banjo, fiddle and guitar.

Brothers Adam and Ian Pendlington, alongside bass player Stephen Quinn make up the adventure rock trio Highbeams and have toured across the country for the last decade.

Tarryn Aimée is an Americana singer-songwriter based out of Nashville who also plays several instruments during her sets.

To hear select songs by these artists and other songs that feature Rock City, enjoy this summer playlist.

Raptor shows return for the 18th season starring a variety of birds of prey, hosted by Wings to Soar’s John Stokes and Dale Kernahan. See rescued birds fly overhead in up-close encounters beginning at 10 a.m., with seven showtimes daily. These feathered friends include a variety of owls, hawks, eagles, an American kestrel, peregrine falcon and black vulture. Visit seerockcity.com/summermusic for the schedule of entertainment.

Rock City’s outdoor restaurant Café 7 is open for counter service from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. during all event dates. Popular menu items like shrimp and grits, BBQ and fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese pair well with unmatched scenic views. Go to www.seerockcity.com/cafe7 for more. A “pet menu” is also available for leashed pets who bring their owners!

Rock City is continuing its conservation partnership with Lula Lake Land Trust and is committed to ongoing co-advocacy efforts with local community organizations for each special event. Just six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rock City Gardens is an enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail showcasing lush gardens, caves, soaring rock formations and breathtaking views.

This is an exciting time to get an annual pass to visit, as celebrations for the 90th anniversary continue throughout the year: www.seerockcity.com/90.