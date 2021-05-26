Summer Riverfront Concerts Kick Off With Rick Rushing & The Blues Strangers On June 3

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers will kick off the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's summer Concerts on the Lawn series on Thursday, June 3, on the CTC’s riverfront lawn.

The series will continue in the month of June with a performance on Thursday, June 10, by regional bluegrass favorite the New Dismembered Tennesseans and on Thursday, June 17, by reggae band the Natti Love Joys.

With the concerts, the CTC—located adjacent to Coolidge Park in the North Shore district—is carrying forward its initiative to spotlight the local arts community with performances on its beautiful riverfront lawn and stages.

The Concerts on the Lawn series debuted last September with a sold-out performance by Kofi Mawuko & the Ogya World Music Band and attracted enthusiastic audiences ready to have an enjoyable evening out in a safe environment. After June’s concerts, the series will resume in the fall.

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers, headed up by Chattanooga singer/songwriter/guitarist Rick Rushing, harness the key elements of blues, jazz, rock and rhythm to create a synergy that lifts audiences to new heights of musical consciousness.

The New Dismembered Tennesseans, led for many years by champion fiddler Fletcher Bright, stayed together for 75 years through numerous personnel changes. The latest lineup has infused the band with new energy and a repertoire that both honors its bluegrass tradition and sends the music headlong into the future.

The Natti Love Joys play the classic reggae of Bob Marley and others, R&B hits played in reggae style, and their own original music. The Turtletown, TN, group was founded by the husband-and-wife duo of Jati and Marla Allen (he played with Marley), who hail from Kingston, Jamaica, the birthplace of reggae.

Admission to June 3’s concert is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Concessions, beer, wine, mixed drinks, and soft drinks will be available, and Basecamp Bar & Restaurant will have a taco bar set up in the theatre lobby.

The concert begins at 7 p.m., with happy hour starting at 6 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

For tickets, call the CTC box office at (423) 267-8534 or go online at TheatreCentre.com.