The Campfire Concert Series Returns To Reflection Riding With Great Local Acts

Campfire Concerts are back at Reflection Riding. Join us this fall for some of the best artists the Chattanooga area has to offer.

Reflection Riding’s Campfire Concert series provides a unique outdoor venue to enjoy live music in a gorgeous setting. Join us for an evening under the stars, sponsored by Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Tickets include beer, s'mores, entertainment, and the option to camp on our property for the night! Don’t forget to bring a camping chair or a blanket, and feel free to bring your own food and enjoy a picnic dinner. Gates will open at 5:45pm and music begins at 6:30. Ticket price will increase the day of event, so be sure to buy tickets in advance!

Friday, September 30

Rick Rushing and The Blues Strangers

Rick Rushing learned the blues down South and comes from a musical heritage, most notably Blues/Jazz Legend Jimmy Rushing vocalist and musician for Count Basie’s Big Band Orchestra. Enjoy their music, riffs, jam cores, and improvisations that creates the whole experience of Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers.

Friday, October 14

Matt Bohannon and Daniel Foster

Matt Bohannon and Daniel Foster are two whimsical, Americana, psychedelic, singer-songwriters inspired by a lot of classic rock. They'll each play a solo set as well as a set together. Songs will be mostly originals with some favorite covers peppered throughout. Expect deep lyrics paired with windy guitars full of ebbs and flows.

Friday, October 28

Call Me Spinster

Sisters Rosalie, Rachel, and Amelia formed the trio, Spinster, after unearthing their grandfather’s accordion in a closet and spending several summers learning pop covers on a hodgepodge of acquired instruments. Spinster melds familial harmony and old-timey sensibilities with pop sounds, reviving classics of doo-wop, 80’s art pop, and 90’s boy band rock

Friday, November 11

The Afternooners

A group of guys hailing from Chattanooga, TN who cherish good times and great music. Known for their high-energy live shows, they never fail to impress each listener in the room by exploring genres such as, Jazz, Reggae, Blues, and Alternative Rock. Nothing is off limits as they are constantly branching out and reaching for new sounds!