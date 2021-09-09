The Los Angeles Philharmonic Awards East Lake Expression Engine $25,000

The Los Angeles Philharmonic recently awarded $25,000 to the East Lake Expression Engine as a part of Partners in Music Learning, a new regranting initiative of the LA Phil’s YOLA National program, supporting creative youth development and music programs in regions across the U.S. Underwritten by an anonymous donor, this is the first regranting opportunity ever offered by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

East Lake Expression Engine is one of 18 organizations across the U.S. to receive the Partners in Music Learning funding this year. Grant funds will support capacity building and programming, as well as increase youth access to music learning opportunities. This initiative will also create a national music educator cohort, providing grantee organizations with a platform for shared learning and to support each other in deepening their existing programs and impact beyond the grant period.

“We are truly honored to be one of the recipients of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Partners in Music Learning grant,” said Libby O’Neil, Executive Director of East Lake Expression Engine. “This grant is vital to our organization as it will allow our staff to learn from other El Sistema-inspired music education programs and more importantly it will enable us to invest in our instructors and entire musical team through professional development opportunities.”

The program was itself built in consultation with leaders and stakeholders in the youth development and music education fields, including young people. Elsje Kibler-Vermaas, Vice President of Learning at the LA Phil, said, “It was important to us to design a democratic grantmaking process. As we developed Partners in Music Learning, we worked to consider the perspectives of those the program aims to serve and will provide a platform where all participants are learning from and alongside each other.”

About East Lake Expression Engine

Founded in 2014, the East Lake Expression Engine (ELEE) is an El Sistema-inspired music education after school program based in the East Lake neighborhood of Chattanooga, TN. The nonprofit operates on the principle that music education is an effective tool for developing children's creativity, problem solving and social skills, and for building up a strong community. ELEE’s goal is to give students (especially in East Lake) an opportunity to further their talent and leadership skills through music to enhance their academic success and social responsibility. The organization has served over 700 students over the past seven years.