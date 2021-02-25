The New Songbirds Coming Fall 2021

The Songbirds Foundation is beginning an exciting new chapter. When the Songbirds Guitar Museum shut its doors in August 2020, the investors donated the 8200 sq/ft. upstairs space inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo (35 Station Street) to the Foundation, including the display cases, sound system, staging, lighting, and other essential systems and hardware.

Now, the Foundation has big plans for the space and is turning the former museum into an interactive learning experience and performing arts center.

Over the last three months, the Foundation has worked closely with the design firm, Kraemer Design + Production and other stakeholders (Creative Discovery Museum, Range, 26 Tools) to create a cohesive interactive STEAM based narrative and hands-on exhibits. The newly designed space will tell the story of sound using the guitar as the catalyst. This guitar-centric educational space will allow visitors to experience:

STEAM based installations related to music education. The exhibits will use the guitar to teach visitors how sound works in an interactive environment (e.g., how amplifiers work, magnets channel sound, pedals manipulate sound waves, how microphones work, and more).

A Chattanooga music history section, highlighting the area’s major music influences, including rotating and traveling exhibits on the Big Nine, Clyde Stubblefield, Norman Blake, and other Chattanooga icons.

An evolving exhibit of oral histories and music related stories collected from pickers, producers, and players. The first exhibit will feature the famous American music group, The Impressions, who were founded in Chattanooga.

View the new Songbirds’ design sketches and floor plan at songbirdsfoundation.org/the-new-songbirds. The space is set to open to the public in September 2021.In addition to providing educational exhibits, the new Songbirds will also host weekly concerts starting in Fall 2021.

The Foundation just completed building a custom red oak and ash stage and is currently booking an exciting lineup of artists to play in the intimate 250-person venue.

Executive Director, Reed Caldwell, says “This is an exciting time for the Foundation. We are working hard on new exhibits that will use the guitar to tell the story of sound in an engaging hands-on environment. It is so great to see such a positive musical experience being created during these difficult times. It is encouraging to know that the gigantic neon bird on the roof will flicker back on in early fall and with it will come great live concerts and other engaging musical content.”

All revenue generated by the new Songbirds space will further the Foundation’s Guitars for Kids program, which provides free guitars, music lessons, and music therapy to thousands of youth across the south each year.

You can support the build-out of the new space by donating at songbirdsfoundation.org/give. Or make music history by naming a piece of the new Songbirds at songbirdsfoundation.org/naming-campaign.

Event Rentals

Songbirds is now accepting inquiries for event rentals starting in Fall 2021. The new Songbirds space (Chattanooga Choo Choo, 35 Station Street) will surround guests with music memorabilia, vintage guitars, a custom-built oak and ash stage, and interactive exhibits.Venue Highlights:

8,000 square feet of room to party

250-person maximum capacity seated or standing

Beautiful exhibits make for a truly unique setting

Stage, 2 LED screens, catering prep area

Stage and sound engineers available

Bar and catering packages available

For more information or to make an inquiry, email info@songbirdsfoundation.org.

