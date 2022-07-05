Alt Pop Sensation Yam Haus Headlines Nightfall This Friday, With Opener Jason Lyles & the Legitimizers

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, July 8 with the young Minnesota pop band, Yam House, and local act Jason Lyles & the Legitimizers as the opener.

Nightfall’s headliner Yam Haus, is made up of mostly high school friends from Minneapolis who are taking their dancefloor-tailored alternative pop to a nationwide audience. The band was recently chosen to represent Minnesota by performing their rousing pop song “Ready to Go” live on NBC as part of the American Song Contest, a US spinoff of Eurovision.

This competition, which included artists from every US state and territory, was hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. Although Yam Haus didn’t win the overall competition, Yam Haus is having the time of their lives fusing intimate songcraft with stadium-size ambition.

After independently amassing nearly 15 million total views and streams, and building a fervent fanbase through their live shows, this young band instantly captivate on their latest EP in 2022, produced by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons).”

“The ‘Yam’ in our name stands for ‘You are me’,” explains drummer, Jake Felstow. “It’s our take on treating people well and with empathy. At our live shows, we want anyone to feel like they’re welcome. It’s a space where you don’t have to look a certain way or belong to a certain group. You can just dance and let loose.

Opening with music at 7pm is Chattanooga’s Jason Lyles and the Legitimizers. A guitarist and talented songwriter of Americana folk and pop music, Lyles is as comfortable as a solo artist as he is performing with an ensemble. Resting comfortably somewhere between the wiry pop classicism of The Cars and the twangy rock thump of Jason Isbell, the positive music of Jason Lyles rambles around its influences, creating a bridge between the aesthetics of pop, folk and rock.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include rollerskating on site by the Moonlight Rollers (must be 18 to rent their skates or you can bring your own), a video game truck, local food trucks, local artisan street vendors and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.