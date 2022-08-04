The Nightfall Concert Series Finds Its Groove This Friday With Neo Soul And Funk

Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 5, with the neo soul groove of Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, preceded by Mon Rovia.

After growing up singing in the church choir, and cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in cover bands and stage plays, Joslyn Hampton teamed with her stepfather, Marty Charters (a touring guitarist and songwriter who has shared the stage with legends such as Junior Wells and Van Morrison), to compose a captivating set of tunes and assemble an ace band, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression.

With Hampton’s power-house vocals and a brassy backup band, Joslyn & TSC, delivers a hook-filled mix of originals, rich with the funk, soul, and rock ’n’ roll inspirations of multiple generations. Their headline performance at Nightfall is from 8-9:30pm.

Opening the night at 7pm is the local trio, Mon Rovia, fronted by Liberian-born Janjay Lowe, who has teamed up with experimental pop producer Summer Dregs to deliver an unforgettable sonic experience: haunting lyrics, gorgeous vocals, and irresistible beats. Janjay's tumultuous upbringing amidst political upheaval and subsequent adoption function as a muse for his expansive, moody tunes.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

In addition to music on the Miller Plaza stage, other special features at Nightfall this Friday include a video game truck, a variety of local food trucks, local artisans and the Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field in Miller Park.

Bulk discount tickets for beer, wine and cocktails are available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 tickets. Non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a highly acclaimed concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Village Volkswagen, Sanofi Careers, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Southern Honda Powersports, U.S.Xpress, T-Mobile, Volkswagen Chattanooga, Chambers Welding & Fabrication, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey.

Nightfall is locally owned and produced by Chattanooga Presents.