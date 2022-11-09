The Signal Announces Move To Former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center

Chattanooga's live music and event space, The Signal, announced it will move from its current location on Chestnut St. to the former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center. The Signal will begin hosting events in the new location as early as April 2023.

The Signal will renovate the new location into a state-of-the-art concert and event facility, consisting of both a concert hall and an event space that can be utilized simultaneously or in conjunction together for much larger events. The new concert hall will have the same capacity as its former location, while the event space will be able to host up to 500 additional guests. Jeff Cannon of Tucker Build will be heading up construction of the 20,000 square foot project.

“The space is absolutely perfect for The Signal,” said Jeff Cannon, owner of Tucker Build.“Soon Chattanooga will see just what a major improvement it is for live events in the downtown area."

"When considering our long term investment and how we could better serve the community of Chattanooga, we could not have imagined a better location than our new facility,” said Josh Billue, owner of The Signal. “We are building something that is unprecedented for the area: a venue with the flexibility to host concerts and other events simultaneously. This means more availability for both performance artists as well as community-driven events."

The new location is in the building that was formerly known as the Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center inside the Choo Choo complex and was sold for $3.7 million earlier this year by the Choo Choo ownership group. The new owners believe that The Signal will provide economic and cultural benefits to the downtown Chattanooga community.

"We couldn't be more excited to have The Signal coming into this space,” said Garrison and Steven Summersell, owners of the forthcoming Signal location. “We're looking forward to more live music and events for the Chattanooga area."

The last event at the current location will be a concert by Mitchell Tenpenny on February 18, 2023. The Signal is already underway with booking nationally touring and locally beloved acts for its concert hall in the new location. The caliber of performance artists is expected to be even higher in their new facility given the increased availability and upgraded location.

The Signal is a multi-use live music and event space hosting everything from live music, receptions, fundraisers, corporate events and more. To purchase concert tickets or learn more about hosting your event at The Signal, visit thesignaltn.com