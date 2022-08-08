The Sunrise Latin Jazz Band Comes To McLemore Songwriter Series This Thursday

McLemore’s Songwriter Series on August 11th will cap off the summer with an evening of classic high-energy melodies from Cuba, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Brazil.

The Sunrise Latin Jazz Band will be bringing sounds of the Buena Vista Social Club to the mountain with music that will inspire salsa and merengue for those in attendance.

The quartet is led by Lorenzo Molina on trumpet and is comprised of musicians from Cuba, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico. The result is a musical connection that showcases the perfect end to an August evening: warm summer air, the song of a trumpet, the beat of a conga, and maybe even the faint smell of cigars.

With only three performances remaining in this year’s Songwriter Series, audiences are encouraged to make reservations early to ensure their seats in the intimate venue located high above McLemore Cove.

“Each month McLemore offers a different flavor of performance to enjoy," said McLemore's IV Whitman "The Sunrise Latin Jazz Band is one of our favorites and we’re pleased to offer music that offers such a rich history and perspective that transcends across South America. We’re extremely grateful to have the support of FirstBank as our presenting sponsor throughout the series.”

Tickets are $55 each and may be purchased by visiting the Sunrise Latin Jazz Band Eventbrite page. In addition, McLemore’s restaurant The Creag is also open to provide dining and drink options for the evening. To make a reservation, visit: themclemore.com/dining