The Sweet Sounds Of Summer Begin Memorial Day Weekend

Summer Music Weekends returns to Rock City every Friday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., showcasing local and regional artists, Birds of Prey Shows and delicious food! The summertime event runs Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day starting May 28, including holidays and daily July 2–11.

Enjoy country, folk and bluegrass music with live performances by The Old Time Traveler Matt Downer, NBC’s The Voice Finalist Amber Carrington, Highbeams, Tarryn Aimee Smith and other special guests on select Fridays!

Matt Downer is known for his high-energy brand of old tunes while rotating through the fiddle, banjo and guitar.

Amber Carrington Lewis has performed at the Grand Ole Opry after gaining her initial fame on “The Voice.” She is one of the show’s top five performers and has landed in the top 10 on iTunes charts.

Tarryn Aimee Smith is an Americana singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, playing several instruments during her performances.

Highbeams is made up of brothers Adam and Ian Pendlington and bass player Stephen Quinn. The “adventure rock” trio have traveled across the country on tour since 2013.

Visit seerockcity.com/summermusic for the schedule of entertainment!

Raptor shows also return for the 16th season, hosted by Wings to Soar’s John Stokes and Dale Kernahan, featuring a variety of birds of prey. See rescued birds fly overhead in up-close encounters beginning at 10 a.m., with seven showtimes daily. Feathered friends include a variety of owls, hawks and eagles, as well as an American kestrel, peregrine falcon and black vulture.

Rock City’s outdoor restaurant Café 7 is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., serving delectable southern favorites alongside an unmatched view of seven states. Go to www.seerockcity.com/cafe-7 for the seasonal menu! Leashed pets welcome!

Also, help Rocky the Elf look for hidden items on a virtual scavenger hunt! Guests can scan the QR code at the ticket desk for new monthly “treasures” to find.

Rock City Gardens is continuing its conservation partnership with Lula Lake Land Trust (lulalake.org) and is committed to ongoing co-advocacy efforts with local community organizations for each special event. Just six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rock City is an enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail showcasing lush gardens, caves, soaring rock formations and breathtaking views.