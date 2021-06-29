The War And Treaty To Headline Nightfall This Friday

Chattanooga’s longest-running outdoor concert series, Nightfall features music on the Miller Plaza stage, with food trucks, local artisan vendors and lawn games in Miller Park.

After a successful past four weeks of impressive local talent, this Friday’s show returns to the regular format of featuring a local opening band and a national headliner. The opening act will be performed on the EPB stage at Miller Park at 7:00 p.m., and the headliner will be taking the stage at Miller Plaza at 8:00 p.m.

This Friday, Nightfall is proud to present The War And Treaty, an award-winning band fronted by the Michigan-based couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount as headliner, with local opening act Kimmie J. Soul.

Performing on the Miller Plaza stage as Nightfall’s first national headliner of the season, The War And Treaty has a deep energy that will show audiences the meaning of the phrase “soul music.” This husband and wife duo formed in 2014, and has a sound that has been described as a mix of blues, soul, gospel, bluegrass, and country. Rolling Stone has even compared their debut album “Healing Tide” to music from Ike and Tina Turner. Their music tackles subjects such as relationships, mental healing, and various moments of their lives. The War And Treaty will be taking the stage at Miller Plaza from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. this Friday, so don’t miss out!

Nashville-born but Chattanooga-raised, Kimmie J. Soul will take the EPB stage in Miller Park as this Friday’s local opener with her 10-piece band. Since she was a child, this artist has put her talent for singing to use through local concerts, choirs, and musicals. She now is pursuing a solo career with her rich, soulful sound, and hopes to “inspire, heal, and empower her listeners with positive, lyrical, feel good classical soul music.” Come see her perform on the EPB stage in Miller Park this Friday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Registration for artist booth spaces in Miller Park can be found at http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com/nightfall-registration-form.

Immediately following Nightfall this year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45pm.

Nightfall bulk discount beer and wine tickets will again be available this year at each show, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer and wine tickets. Food trucks and non-alcoholic drink concessions are also available on site. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought in to Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city.

Nightfall is made possible this year thanks to sponsorships from Mich Ultra, Fletcher Bright Company, SouthEast Bank, Transcard, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Crown Subaru, River City Company, Southern Honda Powersports, Gate 11, Lass & Lion, and Chattanooga Whiskey. Media Support comes from NPR/Music 88.1, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Ruby Falls.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, call 423.304-5835 or visit NightfallChattanooga.com for a complete, interactive website that includes music samples by each headliner, as well as other important information for first-time attendees.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.