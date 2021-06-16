Chattanooga Favorites Trigger Hippy Headlines This Week’s Riverfront Nights

Founded by Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman and songwriter bassist Nick Govrick, Trigger Hippy will be on stage at Riverfront Nights this Saturday evening.

The chorus to the title track of their sophomore album notes, “We’ve come full circle and then some,” which perfectly describes the long road these experienced musicians have traveled to harness their collective roots. From Country, Delta Blues, R&B and Gospel to Southern Rock and Funk, Trigger Hippy embodies the music and vision they’ve chased since the two met more than 15 years ago.

Govrik explains, “We hit it off right away. Steve was like a freight train barreling from the get-go. He plays every show like it’s Madison Square Garden, and we’ve been doing it virtually non-stop ever since.”

The group has a new lineup with multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ed Jurdi (Band of Heathens) and vocalist/sax player Amber Woodhouse joining Gorman and Govrik. “We took time - we knew the chemistry had to be right. With Ed, we found our new direction right away and when Amber came along, we found the final piece,” says Gorman.

Saturday evening’s opening act is a true Chattanooga favorite. Three Star Revival combines meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies and extended improvisational sections that take audiences across a plethora of genres including Soul, Jazz, R&B, and Funk with a high energy show that keeps people moving.

Among the group’s prominent shows are performances at Bonnaroo, The Signal with Trevor Hall, and a sold-out performance at JJ’s Bohemia. Ben Gaines, Tyler Reddick and Jared White are Chattanooga residents and have a unique connection to the place they call home.

With Cameron Moore as the electric lead/vocals, and Gregory Walton on the keys and vocals, there’s no doubt Chattanooga will give a warm welcome to Three Start Revival.

Mitchell Hall Director of Operations for Riverfront Nights said, “The shows booked for Chattanooga’s free summer concert series continue to attract high levels of attention from a diverse array of bands. We’re fortunate that so many groups not only are coming to Chattanooga, but that they are doing so with a lot of excitement. You can literally feel their enthusiasm and we’re looking forward to welcoming some great artists to the stage this weekend.”

This week’s food vendors include Bruster’s Ice Cream, Cart & Seoul, Hanner International, and Kenny’s Smokehouse. Patrons may want to wash down the good food with drinks from Budweiser, Hard Truth Distillery and Roundhouse Coffee. Guests are encouraged to arrive prior to showtime as they enjoy the evening on the banks of the Tennessee River. Coolers and snacks, as well as pets, are permitted.

Riverfront Nights takes place every Saturday in June, July 24 and 31, and every Saturday in August. Each show begins at 7:00 pm and ends at 10:00 pm.