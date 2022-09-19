Valley Vibes Comes To Life This Week At Cherokee Farms In Lafayette

On Friday, organizers will breath life into the fourth incarnation of Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival.

Each year, the tri-state area's creative community gathers for an unforgettable weekend of camping, music, art, wrestling, food, and fun.

They hope you'll join them as the festival return to Cherokee Farms in LaFayette, Georgia this weekend.

What to expect at Valley Vibes:

  • 40 live performances on three stages 
  • Art market featuring dozens of local artists (as DIY as it gets)
  • Stand up comedy and staged pranks
  • Food truck alley with tasty local treats
  • Professional wrestling showcase (back by popular demand!)
  • Improvements to the guest experience

Organizers are making new additions this year, such as phone charging stations, showers, and campground improvements.

Tickets are available at valleyvibesmusicfestival.com/tickets

Respond as "going" on their official event page for real-time updates. You can also follow the Valley Vibes crew on social media for updates on the festival: @valleyvibesmusicfestival

