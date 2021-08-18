Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival Returns To Wildwood Over Labor Day Weekend

Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival is returning for another incredible year. This incarnation of the event is scheduled for September 3-5, 2021 at the beautiful Bella Sera in Wildwood, Georgia.

Since 2019, Valley Vibes has been providing a larger platform for dozens of musicians, artists, and other performers across the Tennessee Valley. This year’s event will feature 50 live performances, dozens of art vendors, food trucks, professional wrestling, movie screenings, and other interactive entertainment.

Our lineup features homegrown acts such as Strung Like A Horse, Call Me Spinster, Swayyvo, Behold the Brave, and Milele Roots.

But, having a good time is only part of what we do! Our annual event also provides the Valley Vibes Scholarship Fund to local students. We’re also pairing up with the Tri-State Area Food Pantry to provide food for those in need.

Please consider offering coverage of Valley Vibes 2021. Credentials are available for select members of the media, so feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns. Our Co-Founders, Nathaniel McDaniel and Adam Gann, are available for interviews by request.

Learn more about Valley Vibes at valleyvibesmusicfestival.com